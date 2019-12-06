Michigan kindergartner invites his entire class to his adoption hearing

Sign up for our newsletter

A little boy in Michigan invited his entire kindergarten class to his adoption hearing on Thursday.

Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton became Michael Clark Jr.’s foster parents about a year ago, WOOD TV reported, and on Thursday they became his forever parents.

Michael had dozens of his classmates from Wealthy Elementary in East Grand Rapids supporting him in the courtroom.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I understand we are joined by Michael’s kindergarten classroom and teacher,” 17th Circuit Court Family Division Judge Patricia Gardner said at the beginning of the hearing during the Kent County court’s annual Adoption Day.

Little Michael was so excited to legally join his new family that he asked his class to come along.

Michael’s adoptive parents were excited to add the rambunctious boy to their family.

“We were thinking, ‘How can we build our family?'” Melvin told WOOD TV. “And there’s so many options, right, for building a family these days.”

His dad added Michael had asked for his kindergarten class to be there.

Michael's class waves hearts from their seats during the adoption proceedings. WOOD TV

“We asked him and he said ‘You know, the class is kind of my family.’ And he wanted them to be there,” Eaton told WOOD TV.

His teacher, Kerry McKee, said there was a special lesson in the day trip to the courthouse for all the kids too.

“The lesson is put a little love in your heart,” she said. “We rise when we support others.”

Congratulations to the family!