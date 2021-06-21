Michelle Pfeiffer shares rare photo with 28-year-old daughter Claudia

Michelle Pfeiffer’s daughter, Claudia Rose, just made a rare appearance on her mom’s Instagram page.

Pfeiffer, 63, shared a photo of her and her daughter, 28, enjoying a fun day together.

“Out on the town with my girl,” the “French Exit” star captioned the photo.

Pfeiffer adopted Claudia as a baby in 1993 and was single when she started the adoption process. She ended up marrying her husband, David E. Kelley, that same year, and they raised Claudia together. Pfeiffer and Kelley also share a son, John, born in 1994.

"When she came, he and I had only been together for about two months," she said in a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. "So we had this child with us right away, and most people don't have that. But I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion."

Her children tend to stay out of the limelight, although they have attended a handful of public events with her parents over the years.

Pfeiffer's kids, Claudia and John, as well as her husband, producer David E. Kelley, celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

For example, she was on hand, along with her brother and father, to celebrate her mom’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.

Claudia joined her parents for a backstage photo at the 2010 Oscars. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

She also joined her family for a backstage photo at the Academy Awards in 2010.

Pfeiffer gushed about her love for her daughter in her 2007 Good Housekeeping interview.

“Boy, there's nothing typical about my girl,” the proud mom said. “She's a force to be reckoned with, and an amazing human being. I wanted her to be a really independent, outspoken young woman, and I sure got that! She's also very creative and inquisitive. And what's exciting about this age is that she's really coming into her own. She's everything I'd hoped she would be.”

She also talked about how having kids changed her outlook on herself and the world.

"Well, one thing that's great about having kids, especially given my career, is that it forces you out of your narcissism," she said. "I mean, I'm in a career where my product is me. So it was nice to have something, someone, come along and take the focus off me. I really needed to give myself some distractions from myself."