There’s a new kids’ show coming to Netflix this spring called “Waffles + Mochi,” and it stars a couple of adorable puppets — and one very familiar face.

Michelle Obama will feature prominently in the upcoming food-themed adventure series, and on Tuesday, the former first lady shared her excitement about the project on social media.

“I’ve got some big news for you!” she wrote alongside a photo from the set of the show. “This is something I’ve been working on for a while now, and I’m so excited to finally be able to tell you all about it. Allow me to introduce two new friends of mine: Their names are Waffles and Mochi.”

In the photo, she holds little Mochi, who’s shaped like the Japanese rice cake of the same name, in her hand, while Waffles, a waffle-eared felt creature, cuddles up close to them. They also appear to have a bee buddy nearby, but no news on his name yet.

The family-friendly content is set to hit the streaming service on March 16.

“It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” Obama wrote. “These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen.”

According to Netflix's synopsis of the show, “Once upon a thyme, deep in The Land of Frozen Food, lived two best friends named Waffles and Mochi with one shared dream: to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice. When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket, they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime.”

That’s where the former first lady comes in.

“With the help of friendly new faces like Mrs. Obama, the supermarket owner, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” the summary explained. “Whether they’re picking potatoes in the Andes of Peru, sampling spices in Italy, or making Miso in Japan, these curious explorers uncover the wonder of food and discover every meal is a chance to make new friends. Waffles + Mochi is an exciting invitation to get kids and grown-ups cooking together in the kitchen and connecting to cultures around the globe.”

“Waffles + Mochi” seems like a natural fit for Obama, who made her mark in the White House with initiatives that highlighted the importance of healthy eating and access to fresh foods. She created the White House Kitchen Garden, an organic plot that served as the first vegetable garden at the esteemed address since Eleanor Roosevelt’s days as first lady. She even traveled the country to encourage others to plant home gardens.

Since then, she’s served as the honorary chair of Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

“In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young,” she wrote in her Instagram post about the series. “I also know that this is a difficult time for so many families, and I’m hopeful that this delightful show can bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world.”

And maybe a little more than that, as she added, “That’s why as part of the show’s commitment to helping families during the pandemic, we’re working with our partners at (PHA) to get fresh ingredients to families in need across the country so they can cook together at home.”