Michelle Branch’s Halloween costume left some fans incensed.

The singer, who is pregnant with her third child, wore a Virgin Mary costume complete with divine halo.

“I swear, I didn’t sleep with anyone,” Branch, 38, joked alongside the photo on Instagram Sunday.

While many of Branch’s followers applauded the ensemble, others called it a sin.

“So sorry to see you mock her. Personally I consider it disrespectful. Farewell!” one person wrote in comments.

Added another, “Not funny. Should not joke about Mary like that.”

Later that night, the Grammy-winning singer added a note to her post.

“*Update: for those of you offended, chill out. I was raised Catholic, I meant it as no disrespect. She’s the patron saint of expectant mothers and safe childbirth and I thought it would be the perfect costume for pregnant me to waddle around in,” Branch explained. “I dressed up as St. Rose of Lima for her feast day in Catholic school I don’t see how dressing up as Mary for Halloween is any different.”

Branch, who experienced a miscarriage last year, announced in August that she and her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are expecting their second child together. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old son Rhys James. Branch is also mom to daughter Owen Isabelle, 16, from her previous marriage to bassist Teddy Landau.

Branch gushed about Landau in a 2017 interview with People.

“I luckily have a very wonderful ex-husband, and I can say that, and I know a lot of people in my shoes can’t,” she told the publication. “He’s 19 years my senior. Everyone enters a relationship with the best of intentions, and we grew apart. Having our daughter together was really the balancing factor when everything was kind of coming to a close. It was easy to focus on her and worry about how she felt and making it normal for her; it allowed us not to get too caught up in our own s--t."

Related Video: