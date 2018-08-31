Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Congratulations to Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney!

Just one year after the couple announced their engagement, the "Goodbye to You" singer has given birth to their first child together — a baby boy.

The happy event took place Tuesday night, and on Thursday, Branch shared the very first photo of their new addition.

"Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney," she captioned the pic of their swaddled boy.

She also shared his stats: "Born August 28th, 2018 / At 11:48pm / 8 lbs 13oz / 20 inches."

But it was an announcement the 35-year-old expected to make much earlier.

Last week, Branch revealed she was already past her due date, and although she'd thought she'd be bringing a little Leo into the world, "Virgo it is!"

Black Keys drummer Carney popped the question to the singer-songwriter on her birthday last year, and they announced seven months later that they had a baby on the way. It was a thrilling turn of events that prompted them to, temporarily, put the wedding on hold.

"Well, we were just about to send out Save The Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise," Branch wrote alongside an ultrasound video in February.

Carney, 38, and Branch met at a Grammy party in 2015 and began dating as he co-wrote and co-produced her 2017 release, "Hopeless Romantic."

Rhys is the first child for Carney and the second for Branch, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Owen, from a previous relationship.