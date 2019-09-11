It's another boy for Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole!

On Wednesday, the most decorated Olympian of all time shared the news that Maverick Nicolas joined the family on Sept. 9.

Newborn Maverick joins Beckett Richard, 19 months, and Boomer Robert, 3, who were also there for their baby brother's first photographs.

“Family of 5! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! Born 9-9-19. Mama and baby are healthy and the boys are pumped to be big bros! #housefullofboys,” Phelps, 34, wrote on Instagram along with a photo of his adorable family at the hospital.

Nicole Phelps, a former Miss California USA, captioned the same image: “We welcomed Maverick Nicolas Phelps into the world on 9/9/19 at 36 weeks and 2 days. Our lil big man was 6lb 5o and 20 (inches). He instantly has stolen all of our hearts and keeps me an ecstatic mommy of boys 💙💙💙 I can’t wait to walk this journey surrounded by my men. #familyof5"

Maverick may be only a couple of days old, but that isn't stopping him from having a burgeoning social media following. His Instagram account had more than 5,000 followers less than hour after the news of his birth was shared (brother Boomer has 679,000 followers while Beckett has more than 67,000 followers).

Boomer shared a different announcement pic on Instagram with the caption: "Big brother x 2!! I’m so excited to have my new baby bro!! Welcome @mavericknphelps to the world! #luckyme #bigbrother."

Congrats, Phelps family!