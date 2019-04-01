Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 1, 2019, 12:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Congratulations to Team Phelps!

On Sunday night, swimming great Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, made an important announcement — with the help of their sons, Boomer, 2, and Beckett, 1.

The family is expecting a new member to make a big splash later this year.

The 33-year-old retired athlete, who's won more gold than any other Olympian in history, shared a photo of the toddlers taking a spin in a kids' car adorned with balloons that spell out the word "baby."

"#3 on the way!" he wrote alongside the adorable shot. "Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!!"

As for the gender of the baby on the way? They're clearly keeping that a mystery for now, as dad added "#boyorgirl?" to the post.

In her own Instagram update, Nicole shared the same pic with a different message.

"Oops we did it again," she wrote. "I get to be a mama x3!!"

Even the tots got in on the Instagram act.

"I asked mom for a new baby for Christmas last year and .... well my wish finally came true!!!" a message shared from Boomer's account read. "I wonder if I’m gonna have little brother or a little sister?"

Beckett's post perfectly captured a 1-year-old's reaction to the news.

"I’m not sure what this means," the post that accompanied another cute shot of the siblings read. "But I was just told I’m promoted to Big Brother!!"

For Mom and Dad, it means an even bigger — and more rewarding — challenge.

Before Beckett's birth, Michael told TODAY, "Having two, it's probably going to be a big change, and it will be challenging. But it's something Nicole and I are looking forward to."