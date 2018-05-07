share tweet pin email

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole had something big to celebrate over the weekend — their little boy's birthday!

Boomer turned 2 on Saturday, and to mark the occasion, mom and dad shared photos, videos and sweet sentiments about their beloved toddler.

The proud Olympic papa posted a pic of him and his mini me fresh from the pool, wearing matching robes and donning matching smiles.

"I love you so much little man," he wrote.

As for Nicole, she shared a clip of Boomer's birthday dance — complete with headphones and head-thrashing (no music needed.)

"Happy 2nd Birthday to our lil man," she wrote. "May you rock your 2’s as hard as you have rocked life since the day you were born. *side note: there’s NO music playing in those headphones."

It's clear that Boomer dances to the beat of his own drum.

The couple shared more cute photos on the Instagram page they made for Boomer. And the captions are hilarious.

"So I guess today is my birthday?!! It’s been so much fun playing in the pool and hanging out with my fam today!" the tot's message read. "Time to take a nap and see what other amazing things are planned for later."

And naptime proved the perfect opportunity to hang out with his PJ-clad party pal, little brother Beckett.

Even though Boomer was the man of honor, Nicole felt as though it was her and her swim-champ hubby who got the real reward when the tyke turned 2.

"Everyday he shows us what it means to find true happiness in the little things and how to love unconditionally," she explained in a pre-party post. "(He) couldn’t be a brighter sunshine even if he tried."

She then added a hashtag any joy-filled parent could appreciate: #pleaseexcusemewhileicry.