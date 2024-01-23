Michael and Nicole Phelps have another boy under their roof!

On Jan. 22, the couple announced that they welcomed Nico Michael Phelps to their family.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world," the swimmer's caption for his joint Instagram post with his wife reads. "We’re so blessed to be given a 4th child. We’re now a family of 6!"

The post features an image of a 23-time Olympic gold medalist holding their newborn and Nicole Phelps leaning her head on her husband's shoulder. According to the post, Nico was born on Jan. 16, 2024.

"Alexander and I cannot wait to meet him," Michael Phelp's sister Hilary Phelps captioned the post. "Sending you all so much love and blessings on the newest arrival!"

Users filled the comments section of the post with congratulations and plenty of jokes about him becoming parents to four boys.

"A whole relay team!" one user quipped. "Congrats!

"Bro gonna watch his sons win gold in all the relays," another replied.

"CONGRATULATIONS! Welcome to the Wolfpack, Nico," one more added.

Last December, in an exclusive interview with TODAY.com, Michael Phelps spoke about his brood of boys and adding a fourth.

“I feel like I’m the best me, the best version of myself, when I’m present and in the moment ... And now having four little homies running around, I want to be as present and as active as I can in their life,” Phelps explained.

The Phelps are already parents to Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. Read on for everything we know about the Phelps kids below!

Boomer Phelps, 7

Michael and Nicole Phelps welcomed their first son, Boomer Phelps, on May 5, 2016.

One year later, the couple celebrated his birth with a post on Instagram describing his birth as a "privilege."

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I had the privilege to welcome @boomerrphelps to this world," Phelps captioned his post at the time. "For me it’s the best thing that ever happen to me!!"

Beckett Richard Phelps, 5

Michael and Nicole Phelps celebrated the birth of their second child, Beckett, in February 2018.

In an interview with TODAY about expecting his second child, Michael Phelps described his appreciation for welcoming another family nearly one year after swimming in Brazil for his fifth Olympic games.

“I think I’m probably more excited this time around because I didn’t go through the whole entire process with Boomer,” he explained. “You know, from me traveling, and competing and getting ready for Rio, I missed some months here and there leading up to the pregnancy and then the first couple months of his life when I was traveling at trials and the Olympics.”

According to a post from Nicole Phelps, Beckett is called "Becks."

Maverick Phelps, 4

Michael and Nicole Phelps welcomed their third son, Maverick Nicolas Phelps, on Sept. 9, 2019.

In August 2022, Nicole Phelps shared that Maverick had entered preschool.

Nico Michael Phelps

The Phelps' youngest child so far, Nico Michael Phelps was born on Jan. 16, 2024.