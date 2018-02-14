Meet Beckett! Michael and Nicole Phelps welcome baby No. 2

share tweet pin email

The newest addition to the Phelps family is here!

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, announced on Instagram Tuesday that they welcomed a new son to their family, Beckett Richard Phelps!

"Magical moments yesterday," Michael wrote on Instagram, featuring a photo of Nicole with Beckett and their 1-year-old son Boomer. "I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible!"

"I'm surrounded by boys and I couldn't be happier," Nicole wrote on the same social platform with a photo of her family. Michael told TODAY in December that Nicole was "voting girl" when it came to the sex of the baby, but clearly she doesn't mind one bit that she's outnumbered (big time) at home!

Even Boomer got in on the Instagram action with a post of his own, proclaiming he couldn't wait to teach Beckett "so many things about the world!"

The Phelps family announced last August that they had baby No. 2 on the way, just one year after Michael finished his fifth Olympic games in Rio.

"Having two, it's probably gonna be a big change and it will be challenging," Michael told TODAY last year. "But it's something Nicole and I are looking forward to."

Congratulations, Phelps family!