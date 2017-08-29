share tweet pin email

Boomer Phelps is going to be a big brother!

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, are expecting Baby No. 2. The happy couple shared the exciting news Tuesday on little Boomer's Instagram page — and via their own accounts.

So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!? A post shared by boomer phelps (@boomerrphelps) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

"So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?" read a caption next to a gleeful pic of the 1-year-old tyke.

Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl?? A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Mom and dad announced the news with matching photos of Nicole holding Boomer — and Boomer's holding mom's pregnancy test!

"Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??" Phelps wrote in his caption, while his wife expressed joy for her baby boy. "Lil' man's going to be a Big Brother!!!" she wrote.

It's sweet news for the gold medalist and the former beauty queen, who've been having a ball with their first-born, as evidenced by Boomer's active Instagram page, which is curated by his proud papa, 32.

Earlier this year, Phelps, a 23-time gold medal winner, told TODAY Parents that he's still over the moon about being a new dad.

"It's wild to think that a year has passed," said the legendary swimmer. "Nicole and I will still look at each other like, 'We have a child! This is our child.' It's probably the best thing I've ever, ever been able to be a part of."

Congratulations to the Phelps family!