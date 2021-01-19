Michael Douglas meets new grandson: See their first photo together

Michael Douglas boasted about being a “proud grandpa” last month, following the arrival of a new bundle of joy to the family.

The 76-year-old was celebrating the fact that his son, Cameron Douglas, had just welcomed a son of his own, Ryder. And now the Oscar-winning star is celebrating something else — his first chance to meet the little one face-to-face.

On Tuesday, the elder Douglas took to Instagram to share an adorable photo from that happy occasion.

In the photo, the veteran actor holds an almost-empty baby bottle in one hand while keeping his well-fed and drowsy grandson cuddled close to his side with the other. Douglas gives the camera a big smile to mark the moment.

“First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder!” he wrote in the caption alongside the black-and-white pic.

Ryder is Douglas’ second grandchild — his first being Ryder’s big sister, 3-year-old Lua.

Douglas is also a father of three. In addition to 42-year-old Cameron, who was the only child from Douglas’ first marriage to Diandra Luker, the "Wall Street" star and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones have a son, Dylan, 20, and a daughter, Carys, 17.