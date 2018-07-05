Michael Bublé revealed he and his wife are expecting their first daughter!

share tweet pin email

It's a girl!

Michael Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, are expecting their third child later this month, and he recently revealed a little lady is joining the gang.

“I’ve got my first little girl coming in three weeks,” Bublé said in a wide-ranging interview with an Irish radio station earlier this week. “I actually never said that in public — I’ve got a daughter coming.”

Getty Images Michael Buble reveals it will be a girl for him and his wife, Luisana Lopilato!

The singer announced in March that he and his wife were expecting their third child together while hosting the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent to the Grammys.

Bublé and Lopilato are already parents to two sons, Noah, 4, and Elias, 2. After Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, both parents put their careers on hold to focus on the boy’s recovery.

Today, “everything is good,” Bublé said about Noah in this week's radio interview.

Bublé also discussed his excitement about returning to the stage after taking a break for the past two years.

“I’ve been through a lot. One of the things going through something that my family has been through is that it gives you great perspective and one of those points of perspective is that it really allows you to appreciate the good things,” he said.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Michael Buble's wife posts sweet picture of their 2 sons Play Video - 0:29 Michael Buble's wife posts sweet picture of their 2 sons Play Video - 0:29

“I can’t wait. I’ve missed being out there. I’ve missed that connection. I’ve missed singing my guts out and laughing and really being connected to all those beautiful souls out there,” he added.