Michael Bublé shares rare pic of son Elias to celebrate his 5th birthday

For Michael Bublé, his children are his superheroes. That was more than apparent when on Friday, he shared a rare photo of his son, Elias Bublé, to celebrate his 5th birthday.

"You are my pride and joy, a man after my own heart ❤️," the 45-year-old crooner said. "Happy 5th Birthday, Elias Bublé! We love you so so much!! #myhero."

In the pic, Elias is wearing an elaborate Captain America costume. His arms crossed strongly, of course, he looks ready for whatever battle he may have to endure.

While active on social media himself, Bublé keeps his kids off his feeds. That of course didn't happen when his son Noah, who has already battled cancer at just 6 years old, crashed an Instagram live his parents were holding. Throughout, Noah went in and out of frame while Bublé and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, answered questions from fans. Bublé later revealed a fun fact about his son.

“You know what he wants to be when he grows up?" the singer asked his followers and fans watching. "Not an actor, not a singer. He wants to swim with sharks. So this is our superhero. We have two other superheroes, but this boy ... He is the biggest inspiration for us.”

The couple, who married in 2011, are also the proud parents to Vida Amber Betty, who they welcomed back in 2018. In the caption for the post announcing that happy news, Lopilato gushed in her native Spanish about the couple's new little "princess."

"How to put into words what makes our hearts explode with love? There aren’t enough hours in the day to contemplate it. I thank God for giving us this gift of life and happiness. Because to look into her eyes, is to look at the sky itself," she said in the caption, adding that the whole family loves their new addition "to infinity and beyond that."

She added, "We waited for you not just to grow as a family ... you gave us light, hope, and finally you are and will always be the life of our soul."