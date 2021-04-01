Mia Farrow addresses deaths of 3 of her children after 'vicious rumors'

Mia Farrow has addressed the deaths of three of her adopted children after what she said were "vicious rumors based on untruths" that have "appeared online" about them.

The 76-year-old actor and activist posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday night regarding the deaths of Tam Farrow, Lark Song Previn, and Thaddeus Farrow over the past 20 years.

Actor and activist Mia Farrow released a statement regarding the deaths of three of her 10 adopted children. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

"As a mother of fourteen children, my family means everything to me," Farrow wrote. "While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives.

"Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of my three children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

She began by writing about her daughter Tam, one of her 10 adopted children, who died in 2000.

Her estranged son, Moses Farrow, wrote in a 2018 blog post that media reports at the time saying Tam died at 21 from heart failure were incorrect. He claimed she died by suicide after overdosing on pills after a fight with her mother, which Farrow essentially denied in her statement.

"My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment," Farrow wrote.

Mia Farrow with children (from left) Soon Yi Previn, 9, son Misha, 2, and daughters Lark Song, 7, and Summer, 5. Richard Corkery / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Farrow also addressed the death of her daughter Lark in 2008, calling her an "extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children."

"She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner," Farrow wrote. "Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."

Farrow also shared that her son, Thaddeus, died by suicide at 29 in 2016. (His obituary reported he was 27.)

"My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding, but when the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life," she wrote.

Her three late children were not mentioned in the recent HBO series "Allen vs. Farrow," which detailed allegations that Farrow's former partner, Woody Allen, sexually abused their adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, 35, when she was 7 years old. Allen was investigated in 1992 and not charged with a crime.

Woody Allen with Mia Farrow and children. The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Farrow called the deaths of her three children "unspeakable tragedies" in her statement.

"Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones," she wrote.

The mother of 14 and grandmother of 16 said that even though the family has "known sorrow, our lives today are full of joy and love."

"Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love," she concluded.

Farrow received messages of support after issuing her statement.

"Love you Mom," daughter Dylan Farrow tweeted.

"I’m so sorry you had to address this, Mia,' Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., tweeted. "Often, humans are very inhumane. Love and peace to you."

"I support you. All the way," comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted.