April 18, 2019, 5:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

The good news keeps coming for the TODAY family!

Meredith Vieira, who was filling in Thursday for Hoda Kotb on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, announced her son Gabe has gotten engaged.

“A few weeks ago, I was here and I was talking to Hoda and I told her I had a secret,” she teased. “And I couldn’t tell anybody. And we were talking about how hard it is to keep a secret. But now I can tell everybody.”

She then spilled the beans, before a picture of Gabe and his fiancée, Allie, and their dog, Arthur, flashed across the screen.

“He’s a sweetheart, he’s an angel. He got engaged, about two weeks ago,” she said.

Meredith, who has two other children, then detailed just how Gabe, a reporter based in Seattle, popped the question.

“He wrote a book to Allie. It was so beautiful and it was attached to the harness of the dog, who walked it out from this little lake. They were hiding. The dog and a couple of friends," she said.

"And then she read it — I wasn’t there for that. Then he got down on one knee, proposed to her and gave her my mother’s ring. And my mom had passed away a long time ago, but she would’ve loved Allie.”

And there’s a TODAY connection to their love story, too!

The couple worked at the 2012 London Olympics for NBC. They were just friends then, but they eventually both wound up working as reporters in Spokane, Washington, where the romance blossomed.

Meredith is definitely excited and even thinking about grandkids.

“I am Googling now nicknames for grandma," she admitted. 'I have to say I am. Grammy, Nana, Mimi, Grams.”

Meredith’s news is the latest milestone for TODAY. Earlier this week, Hoda revealed she had adopted a baby girl named Hope, which resulted in an outpouring of love from TODAY and beyond.