Melissa Etheridge shares what has helped heal her after son's death

Melissa Etheridge on Monday checked in with fans to share an update on how she's doing after the death of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, last month.

"Hello my friends. I just wanted to update you all," she said in a statement on Twitter. "I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly."

The singer also said she has been encouraged by the recent protests around the world following the death of George Floyd.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love," she said. "In a few days I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music. I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes."

Etheridge announced Beckett Cypher's death in a tweet May 13. Etheridge said the cause was related to an opioid addiction.

The 58-year-old singer added that her "heart is broken."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now," she said. "I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me."

Cypher was one of two children Etheridge shared with former partner Julie Cypher.

His sister, Bailey Cypher, paid tribute to him with a series of photos on Instagram.

"Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out. I love you Beckett," she wrote. "Fly high and watch over us."

Etheridge is also mom to twins, son Miller Steven and daughter Johnnie Rose, from her relationship with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels. She remarried in 2014 to TV producer Linda Wallem.