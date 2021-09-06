IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Here is your complete guide to the best Labor Day sales to shop right now

Meghan Trainor’s husband has the easiest trick to make baby son giggle

Baby Riley can't get enough ... and neither can we!

Meghan Trainor reveals the strangest place she’s changed a diaper

July 22, 202104:37
By Drew Weisholtz

When it comes to making their baby boy laugh, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have it in the bag.

The “All About That Bass” singer posted a video on Instagram Sunday featuring 6-month-old Riley howling when his parents wave an empty garbage bag.

“I’ll do this all day to hear that laugh,” she captioned the clip.

The video begins with Riley roaring with laughter as his dad waves the bag.

“It’s a trash bag!” Sabara says, completely amused by his son's reaction.

Meghan Trainor talks about her new baby boy, Riley

July 22, 202105:43

·      Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The clip then cuts to Trainor doing the same thing while holding Riley, who continues to cackle in delight.

“I’ve been doing this for a half-hour,” she jokes.

Trainor and Sabara welcomed Riley in February. He was breech and born via C-section. The singer says it was a frightening experience.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents in June. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Trainor said they were able to bring Riley home after five days in the hospital.

Since then, she has posted photos of Riley, who fans can’t help but notice looks like his dad.

“Baby spy kid,” someone commented when Trainor shared photos of her holding him in July, alluding to Sabara's movie "Spy Kids."

“He looks just like his daddy,” someone else wrote.

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.