Meghan Trainor’s husband has the easiest trick to make baby son giggle

When it comes to making their baby boy laugh, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have it in the bag.

The “All About That Bass” singer posted a video on Instagram Sunday featuring 6-month-old Riley howling when his parents wave an empty garbage bag.

“I’ll do this all day to hear that laugh,” she captioned the clip.

The video begins with Riley roaring with laughter as his dad waves the bag.

“It’s a trash bag!” Sabara says, completely amused by his son's reaction.

The clip then cuts to Trainor doing the same thing while holding Riley, who continues to cackle in delight.

“I’ve been doing this for a half-hour,” she jokes.

Trainor and Sabara welcomed Riley in February. He was breech and born via C-section. The singer says it was a frightening experience.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents in June. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Trainor said they were able to bring Riley home after five days in the hospital.

Since then, she has posted photos of Riley, who fans can’t help but notice looks like his dad.

“Baby spy kid,” someone commented when Trainor shared photos of her holding him in July, alluding to Sabara's movie "Spy Kids."

“He looks just like his daddy,” someone else wrote.