Meghan Trainor shares why she's nervous to give birth

Like any expectant mother, Meghan Trainor is feeling both the nerves — and excitement — as she prepares to welcome a baby boy early next year.

The 26-year-old "All About That Bass" singer got candid about her feelings on labor as she's now in her third trimester.

"With the baby... the pushing? I don't know. I hope I have a healthy, safe labor. But you know how, like, anything can happen last-minute. Those are the things that scare me. But so far, the baby's totally healthy and the doctor's like, 'I'm planning for you to push this one out!'"

She's also feeling really prepared.

"I'm freakishly not really scared of birth yet. Which like, it's more scary. I'm like, what, what's wrong with me?! But I think it's because I watched my aunt give birth twice. And I, like, fully know what's gonna go down."

Trainor announced her pregnancy news with husband Daryl Sabara, 28, back in October during an appearance on Hoda and Jenna.

And with their baby boy on the way, the parenting advice has been pouring in.

"I talked to moms who have, like, a 10-year-old and they're like, 'I still remember the kicks in my tummy. You really miss that feeling when they're like, adults and you're like, how were you inside me at one point, and now you're a full human?!'"

With that in mind, she's been taking time to appreciate the little things.

"And so they're like, just, every time you get a kick, just enjoy that moment because that goes away and then like, it's like a beautiful experience. So I'm trying to enjoy every time he stomps on my bladder."

Trainor, who is promoting #CarolForACause, an Instagram Reels campaign, is excited now — more than ever — about the holiday season and what it means to give back. The campaign from T.J.Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods benefits Feeding America, and for every Reel submitted with the hashtag, a $10 donation will be made, up to $1 million to help feed people in need.

"I caroled 'Jingle Bells' with my family. It was hilarious because some of us didn't know all the words. And I just can't wait to see what everyone else does!"

It's no secret that Trainor and Sabara are huge fans of the holiday season. Dressing up in ugly Christmas sweaters is the tradition they look forward to each year, and plan to pass down to their son. She's already started searching for baby reindeer sweaters!

Meghan Trainor's new holiday album "A Very Trainor Christmas" is out now. Courtesy Meghan Trainor

Clothing aside, the news of her becoming pregnant has been the best gift of all.

"This is, like, it's too good to be true, like too destiny for me. We did plan the pregnancy, but I didn't know. I didn't realize like how pregnant I'd be while promoting my, like, favorite album ever, like my Christmas album."

Her new album, "A Very Trainor Christmas" has been most meaningful to her because she wrote it with her family.

"So it's like, so sweet. And to have a song like 'My Kind Of Present,' I turned that into like, oh, my baby's like the best present I'll ever get! When I perform it, I tap on my tummy and I'm like, 'This is my kind of present' and it's really sweet."