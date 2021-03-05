Meghan Trainor shares pic of her son and dog: 'Cutest thing I've ever seen'

It doesn’t get much cuter than this!

Meghan Trainor on Thursday shared new photos of her baby boy, Riley, including one pic with an adorable and apparently unplanned guest appearance from her dog Roo.

“Roo jumped in to get a pic,” the singer wrote in her Instagram story. “It was the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Hi, Riley! meghan_trainor / Instagram

“Home photoshoots with funcle @ryan.trainor. set design by me obviiiiii,” Trainor captioned the series of photos, which were taken by her brother, photographer and videographer Ryan Trainor.

The pop star and her husband, Daryl Sabara, welcomed Riley on Feb. 8. In the latest precious pics of the newborn, he’s swaddled in a white blanket and tucked in a straw basket with a teddy bear.

Aww! meghan_trainor / Instagram

Sometimes the 3-week-old infant makes faces at the camera, while other times he appears to be snoozing.

Trainor's brother, Ryan Trainor (aka Riley's "funcle"), snapped the photos. meghan_trainor / Instagram

Trainor, 27, revealed the news of Riley’s birth on Valentine’s Day, sharing photos of her son from just after he was born.

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!” the new mom wrote in the caption. “We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

The “All About That Bass” singer originally shared the news of her pregnancy on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna last October.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world," she said. "It finally happened and we're so excited."