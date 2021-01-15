Meghan Trainor shares funny pregnancy story along with baby bump photo

Meghan Trainor is counting down the days until she becomes a mom.

The "All About That Bass" singer, 27, who's expecting her first child, a baby boy, in February with husband Daryl Sabara, shared a hilarious pregnancy update Friday on Instagram.

"Preggo update: woke up thinking my dog was crying... it was me WHEEZING trying to breath while laying down lol. Less than a month to go," Trainor wrote alongside a pic — shot by brother Ryan Trainor — of her in a black top that showed off her baby bump.

The Grammy winner bared her baby bump last month in a sweet photo celebrating her and Sabara's two-year wedding anniversary.

The photo, which was also shot by Trainor's brother, a Los Angeles-based photographer and videographer, showed Trainor smiling as her "Spy Kids" star hubby embraced her from behind.

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @darylsabara ..Thank you for giving me the best gift ever," she gushed in the caption, adding a baby emoji.

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 22, 2018, which just so happened to be Trainor's 25th birthday.

The singer announced she and Sabara were expecting in October during a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"It finally happened, and we're so excited," she gushed.

"I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day," Trainor added. "I realized how amazing women are. We're all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy."