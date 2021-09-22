Meghan Trainor reveals body image struggles after welcoming son

Meghan Trainor is getting candid about emotional body image struggles she endured after welcoming her son, Riley.

In this week's cover story with People magazine, the "All About That Bass" singer, 27, revealed she had to learn to love her body again after giving birth.

“I’m covered in scars and stretch marks in new places I didn’t know stretch marks could be," she told the outlet. "There’s things that aren’t going to go away ever, and I have to learn to love that."

Trainor also shared how she and husband Daryl Sabara keep the romance alive in their new roles as parents.

“The spark didn’t leave, but the spark has struggled,” she shared. "I started to feel unsexy immediately. What helped was making intimacy a surprise — it’s not scheduled — and that really brought back our spark.”

Trainor and Sabara welcomed their first child in February in a birth experience Trainor has described as "terrifying."

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents in June. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Riley, who was breech and born by C-section, was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he required a feeding tube.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor said. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

After those first few terrifying days, little Riley seems to be thriving. The singer has shared adorable updates on her first child this year on social media, including a video of Riley making a noise that sounds like "I love you" in June to mark Sabara's birthday.

"I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby," Trainor said.

