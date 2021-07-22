Meghan Trainor has the best attitude about bottle-feeding her son

Meghan Trainor is all about that bass — and doing what’s best for her baby.

On Thursday, the singer opened up to TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb about being a new mom, including her decision to bottle-feed her 5-month-old son, Riley.

“I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. (But) I really struggled making milk,” Trainor revealed. “So finally, I was like, ‘I’m done.’”

The new mom added that she has zero regrets. As Kotb noted, "Sometimes people can be judgy."

“Everyone was like, ‘Good for you. I’m proud that you even tried,’” Trainor recalled. “I never felt guilty.”

As for Riley, the little boy is just happy to spend time with his adoring mama.

“If I walk in a room, he just lights up,” Trainor revealed. “No one told me, ‘He’s gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room. You’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. We’re his everything.’”

It’s only fitting that Riley made his first television appearance on TODAY. After all, Trainor and her husband, "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara, appeared on the show last year to announce that they were expecting their first child.

“We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world,” she gushed at the time. “It finally happened and we’re so excited.”

Riley was breech and born by C-section on February 8. Last month, Trainor recounted to TODAY Parents how he was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit for breathing issues.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor said. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Today, the infant is healthy and thriving.

"I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby," Trainor gushed.

The Grammy-winning artist noted that Riley has been responding to her music in the most precious way.

“I’ve seen him when I’m singing really soft, he’ll start to tear up,” she said.

