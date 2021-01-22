Meghan Trainor gives pregnancy update at 36 weeks: 'Baby is breech again'

Meghan Trainor, who expecting her first child with husband Daryl Sabara, has given fans another update on her pregnancy with just a few weeks until her due date.

“Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I’ve been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol ...other than that we are doing amazing and we’re ready to meet this baby!!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post Thursday.

Her update came alongside a glamorous pregnancy photo that features the singer wearing an intricate flower crown and draped in green chiffon.

“Also nowadays I don’t look anything like this but damn we looked good this day big thanks to the team!!”

When a baby is positioned head-up in a woman's uterus and its bottom is facing toward the birth canal, this is known as breech position. About 1 out of 25 full-term births are breech births, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Trainor, 27, who revealed her pregnancy in October on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, has been open about her pregnancy journey.

Less than two weeks after announcing she was expecting, the Grammy winner told Kelly Clarkson that she and Sabara would be having a boy. In November, she opened up about feeling nervous to give birth. In December, she revealed she had contracted gestational diabetes, which occurs when a woman's body fails to produce enough insulin during pregnancy.

Even with all the physical and emotional challenges, Trainor marvels at the majesty of being pregnant.

Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself baring her stomach on Instagram.

"6 weeks to go," she captioned the picture.

Trainor has also managed to find the humor in the whole experience.

"Preggo update: woke up thinking my dog was crying... it was me WHEEZING trying to breath while laying down lol," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of her holding her belly. "Less than a month to go."