Meghan Trainor's giggling baby boy is the spitting image of dad Daryl Sabara

Like father, like son.

Meghan Trainor, who welcomed her first child, son Riley, with husband Daryl Sabara in February, shared an adorable video of him on Instagram Monday that has fans noting how much he looks like his dad.

“My heart! Baby Riley is 2 months old today and smiling more than ever!” the “All About That Bass” singer captioned the clip of Riley cooing and showing off wide eyes while Mom gushes how much she loves him and how beautiful he is.

“He’s so cute, looks so much like his daddy,” one person commented.

“Omg! He is daryls twin!!! Adorable!” someone else wrote.

“He’s his daddy’s twin,” another person commented.

“He looks just like his daddy,” another person chimed in.

Trainor, 27, appears to be loving life as a new mom. Last month, she showed a photo of Riley with the family dog and a little more than a week after he was born she posted a picture of herself with him while they made the same facial expression.

The “Lips Are Movin” hitmaker is also rooting for Riley to be like his dad, 28. Last week, she shared a video of what appears to be Sabara auditioning for “Spy Kids” to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

“Dear baby Riley, Your father was the coolest 6 year old kid in the world. He was a spy kid,” she captioned the clip. “I can’t wait to show you his amazing movies someday happy 20th anniversary to Spy Kids @darylsabara ..I still can’t believe I’m married to you.”

Trainor also recently posted a video of Sabara playing with Riley while her song “Here to Stay” plays in the background.

“Life can’t be thisss good...just got through my first tough workout since giving birth and found my hubby singing our love song to our baby @darylsabara we make cute babies,” she captioned it.