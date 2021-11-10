No one can claim they're the perfect parent, including Grammy award-winning singer Meghan Trainor. Trainor shared her biggest parenting fail to date on EllenTube's "Mom Confessions"": accidentally "boiling" her son, Riley.

"We would take him on these walks out here in California, and I would come home and he would have these little red bumps all over him," Trainor shared. "And I sent pictures to my pediatrician, like, after the third day in a row. And I was like, 'What's going on? I rub cream on him, I don't know what this is.' And (my pediatrician) was like, 'Oh, that's a heat rash."

"So I was boiling my son on our morning walks," Trainor continued. "So don't do that."

Heat rash develops when a person's sweat ducts become clogged, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is a common problem among young children due to their immature sweat ducts. A newborn's sweat ducts are not fully developed, which makes it easier for the ducts to rupture and trap perspiration underneath the skin. Tropical climates, physical activity, and overheating can also cause heat rash.

Despite Trainor's (common) mom mishap, she said that being a mom has made her life better.

"I was given a lot of advice before the making of my child, Riley. And a lot of people told me that your life ends and it's all about them now," she said. "But that's not true. A warning: Your life is about to get way better. You're about to be nicer to your body; you're about to love yourself more so that you can live longer for your child. You're about to see the world all over again. It's great. So fair warning: It's about to get great."

One of those great moments for Trainor is the moment her son sees her after taking a nap.

"Every time I go and get him up from his crib, when he has risen from a nap, he gives me the biggest smile," she shared. "Like he's the happiest ever for being in my presence. So being loved that hard has been the most rewarding part. Him looking at me, smiling like, 'It's you!' is just the best thing in the world."

Of course, there are some not-so-fun parts of parenting too. Since becoming a mom, she has learned how to "catch poop while changing a diaper" — a skill she didn't know she needed but is now glad she possesses.

"I was screaming like I was being murdered, but a log was coming out and I caught it with a cloth," she explained. "I caught a poop in my hand."

Trainor also shared how parenthood has changed her husband, Daryl Sabara.

"He didn't have a dad growing up, so he's very into it and he's very good at it and he knows he's good at it," the singer said, beaming. She also shared her husband's dad faux pas — collecting crocs.

"Listen, when I was pregnant he gave me a speech that he needed dad swag," Trainer confessed. "So the most dad thing's done is bought eight new pairs of crocs. Yes, he has a full croc collection now."

So really, what's worse? Accidentally boiling your son (a little bit) during a morning walk, or starting and expanding a personal croc collection? You be the judge.

