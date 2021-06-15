If the latest video from Meghan Trainor's son, Riley, is any indication, he will be hitting high notes soon!

To celebrate husband Daryl Sabara's birthday, the pop star posted a new video to Instagram where she can be seen cradling 4-month-old Riley while the proud dad peeks over Trainor's shoulder.

Both parents say 'I love you' followed by, what sounds like, the infant cooing the same words back to them. The parents share an expression of shock before Trainor exclaims, "We're gonna count it!"

The "All About That Bass" singer captioned the video, "Happy birthday @darylsabara! You’ll never know how much we love you," alongside a heart emoji.

It's not the first time Trainor has shared impressive footage of little Riley. At nine days old, he was already striking a pose.

"New phone background," the new mom, 27, captioned a selfie from late February, which showed both her and her newborn pursing their lips and striking a pose for the camera.

But it hasn't always been all smiles. In early June, Trainor opened up to TODAY about her son's scary birth.

Riley, who was breech and born by C-section, was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit and required a feeding tube after delivery.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor revealed to TODAY. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Despite those first few terrifying days, little Riley seems to be thriving.

"I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby," Trainor gushed.

We can't wait to see what milestone Riley hits next!

