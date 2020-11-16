Meghan Trainor reveals why she doesn't like pregnancy sex

Meghan Trainor has openly praised her husband Daryl Sabara’s skills in the bedroom.

But the Grammy award-winning singer, who is six months pregnant with her first child, is just into snuggling these days.

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us,” Trainor, 26, told TODAY Parents. “All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

Even though things have temporarily cooled between the sheets, Trainor’s marriage to the “Spy Kids” alum has never been better.

“Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds. They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?’” she gushed. “He’s so good. He’s unbelievable.”

Trainor noted that during her first trimester, Sabara, 28, was constantly dashing out to pick up whatever food she was craving.

“If I said, ‘I want Fritos,’ he’d be like, ‘Yes, ma’am! Right away!’” Trainor revealed.

Now, he's mostly making fruit runs.

Trainor stopped indulging in chips after she learned that her mother, Kelli, had gestational diabetes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 5% to 9% of pregnant women develop gestational diabetes, the type that shows up for the first time during pregnancy. Though there are no guarantees when it comes to preventing the condition, the more healthy habits a mom-to-be can develop, the better.

That’s why Trainor is now being extra cautious about what she puts in her body.

“I got a trainer and I stopped eating crap,” she explained.

Trainor opened up to TODAY Parents while discussing her partnership with Procter & Gamble’s Safeguard hand soap. As part of the program, Trainor surprised some special teachers on Zoom.

“When I told them we were sending goodies like hand sanitizer, a few started crying,” Trainor said. “They were so thankful and grateful. What they're dealing with in the pandemic is heartbreaking."

Trainor announced her pregnancy during a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna last month.