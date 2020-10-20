Meghan Trainor reveals her baby's gender to Kelly Clarkson

Pop star Meghan Trainor revealed to Kelly Clarkson that she is expecting a baby boy.

The pop star made the announcement on Clarkson’s eponymous show, which was revealed in a clip on Tuesday.

“I saved it for you Kelly, I love you!” the “All About that Base” singer told Clarkson.

Trainor explained she had guessed it would be a girl based on old wives’ tales but she had been wrong.

With the help of her husband, Daryl Sabara, 28, in a video monitor, they announced the baby is a boy.

Trainor added they haven’t purchased any baby things yet and she’s just over halfway through the pregnancy.

“Help me!” she jokingly whimpered to Clarkson, who is already a mother to two.

Trainor, 26, revealed that she's pregnant during a surprise visit to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna earlier this month.

"We were thinking about who do I tell first, and I was like, I told Hoda since I was 19 going to the TODAY show (that) I will have the most babies in the world," she said at the time. "It finally happened and we're so excited."

She didn’t say then that she’s expecting a boy but noted how impressed she was by her body carrying the baby.

"I do feel like I'm learning new things every single day," she said. "I realized how amazing women are. We're all like, women are superheroes. This is crazy."

After a yearlong engagement, Trainor and Sabara tied the knot in December 2018 in their Los Angeles backyard on the singer’s 25th birthday. They were first set up on a date by a mutual friend and actor Chloe Grace Moretz.

In her television gender reveal, which is slated to air on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Oct. 27, Trainor was wearing a Christmas sweater. It’s likely that she was simultaneously promoting her upcoming Christmas album, which will be released on Oct. 30. It’s titled “A Very Trainor Christmas.”