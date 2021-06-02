Meghan Trainor opens up for the first time about her son's scary birth

Meghan Trainor, who welcomed her son, Riley, in February, with husband Daryl Sabara, is opening up for the first time about her little boy's scary birth.

“It was one of those horror stories where he didn’t cry,” Trainor told TODAY Parents. “He didn’t make noise when he came out. I was like, ‘Why isn’t he crying?’ Then they told me he was having breathing issues. It was terrifying.”

Riley, who was breechand born by C-section, was quickly rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where he required a feeding tube.

“I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part,” Trainor, 27, revealed. “It was definitely a rough start. But we’re so lucky we got to bring him home after five days.”

Today, 3-month-old Riley is healthy and thriving.

"I’m biased, but he’s the smiliest, happiest baby," Trainor gushed.

Trainor is also feeling good. The Grammy-winning "All About That Bass" singer, who opened up about her anxiety and depression on TODAY in 2018, said that she stayed on a low dose of her antidepressant throughout her pregnancy.

“I made sure it was safe and talked to my doctors,” Trainor shared. “They told me, ‘If you’re happy, then your body will be happy and then your baby will happy.’ I haven’t had any postpartum depression or anything. I think the medicine definitely helped.”

Trainor also credits therapy, her “amazing” family and exercise for keeping her mental health in check as she navigates motherhood.

Trainor opened up to TODAY while promoting her partnership with Mars Wrigley, which just released two varieties of M&M’s mix based on social media feedback. The Classic Mix includes milk chocolate, peanut and peanut butter, while the Peanut Mix is made up of dark, milk and white chocolate peanut M&M’s.

Trainor calls the sweet new innovation "amazing."

“I love the peanut ones,” Trainor said. “I’m really weird. I’ll try to eat the peanut first and then the shell at the end.”

