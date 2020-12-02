Meghan Trainor's pregnancy has hit "a tiny bump in the road" with a diagnosis of gestational diabetes.

The star singer spoke with Joe Fryer on TODAY Wednesday about her reaction to the diagnosis as she and husband Daryl Sabara await the birth of their son, who is due in February.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 2% to 10% of pregnant women develop gestational diabetes, which is caused by the body not being able to produce enough insulin during pregnancy.

"Got a little little tiny bump in the road — I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's OK and I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," Trainor said. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat. It's nice to learn so much about food and health and nice to hear that so many women experienced this."

Gestational diabetes can increase the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy as well as the risk of having a large baby that needs to be delivered by cesarean section, according to the CDC. The condition also puts babies at a higher risk of being born early, having low blood sugar and developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Trainor, 26, had already been concerned about possibly developing the condition, as she told TODAY Parents last month that she had stopped indulging in chips after she learned that she has a family history because her mother, Kelli, had gestational diabetes.

"I got a trainer and I stopped eating crap,” she said.

The diagnosis also has Trainor and Sabara curbing some of their celebration plans during a busy month of festivities that include Trainor's birthday on Dec. 22 and their second wedding anniversary.

"My husband's worried this year, it's definitely harder with quarantine to be creative at home and then, because we're pregnant, we don't drink, we don't party, we don't celebrate," Trainor said. "And so our next thought was like, okay food, like let's go in, but now with the gestational diabetes, we have to be like, let's count every carb that we eat.

"At this point I don't know what we can do to celebrate, but I'm gonna be so happy, and I told everyone for my birthday, just give me baby stuff."

The Grammy-winning singer broke the news live on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in October that she was pregnant. She revealed later in October on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and Sabara are having a boy.

With a difficult year across the world coming to an end this month, Trainor is celebrating her first holiday album, "A Very Trainor Christmas," and counting her blessings.

"I've learned so much this year, and it has been super scary and challenging, and it is tough going to all the doctor appointments alone, without my husband, but it's also like the time I've been waiting for my whole life," she told TODAY. "I've been waiting to be pregnant forever.

"At the same time of being scared and learning more about the world, I'm so happy, and so I feel so accomplished with the album. The Christmas album and the baby being healthy, and we're almost there — I'm in my third trimester so are doing good."