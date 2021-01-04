Meghan McCain has shared the first photos of her 3-month-old daughter Liberty's face — and they were worth the wait!

“Someone wanted to see me?” McCain captioned a series of adorable Instagram pictures on Monday.

Many of “The View” co-host's followers were quick to point out the resemblance between Liberty and her maternal grandfather, the late Sen. John McCain.

Sen. McCain died following a battle with brain cancer in August 2018 at the age of 81.

“I see your Daddy in her eyes,” one person wrote to Meghan McCain.

Added another, “Omg I’m struck by her resemblance to your dad!!! She’s absolutely beautiful!”

In October, McCain, who shares Liberty with husband Ben Domenech, described motherhood as “euphoria.”

"All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” Meghan gushed on Instagram. “Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner.”

Last month, McCain posted throwback snaps that were taken just days before she gave birth to Liberty. It marked the first time fans had seen McCain's baby bump as episodes of "The View" were filmed from the chest up during her pregnancy.

"Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible," she wrote on Instagram shortly after announcing her pregnancy. "I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Related video: