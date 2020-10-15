Meghan McCain is all smiles in 1st photo with baby daughter Liberty: 'Bliss'

Hello, Liberty!

New mom Meghan McCain shared the first public photo of her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, on Wednesday, just two and a half weeks after giving birth.

She and her husband, writer and commentator Ben Domenech, welcomed Liberty on Sept. 28.

“Bliss,” the 35-year-old co-host of "The View" captioned the photo of herself with her little girl. She added a heart emoji and a Statue of Liberty emoji in honor of her daughter’s patriotic name.

McCain announced her pregnancy on March 22, just as many parts of the country were entering lockdown, and said she and her husband would be self-isolating as a precaution.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant," she wrote on Instagram. "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

The first-time mom opened up about the “euphoria” of motherhood in another recent Instagram post.

“All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” she wrote. “It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter. Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body.”

She also reflected on how motherhood has transformed her grieving process after the 2018 death of her father, Sen. John McCain.

“This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing,” she said.

She added that she and her husband are determined to protect Liberty’s privacy on social media.

“I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen. It's all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable,” she wrote.

The couple may not be sharing many public photos of Liberty, but McCain did give her fans a peek into the realities of her new life as a mom.

“I’m Liberty’s milk machine these days…” she captioned a photo of milk bottles along with a few cow emojis.

All the best to the new family of three!