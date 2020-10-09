Motherhood is helping Meghan McCain to cope with the loss of her father and hero, Senator John McCain.

“This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing,” Meghan wrote in an Instagram on Thursday.

Sen. McCain died following a battle with brain cancer in August 2018, at the age of 81. Last month, “The View” co-host, 35, and her husband, writer Ben Domenech, 38,welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Liberty.

“Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” Meghan gushed in Thursday’s post. “Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

Meghan went on to praise her parenting partner, who she married in 2017.

“Thank you to my love Ben for giving me this gift and taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together,” Meghan wrote. “I love our little family and I have never felt more blessed, present and grateful.”

Meghan, who has not shared any photos of Liberty, thanked fans for “all the incredible words” and for respecting her “protectiveness, boundaries and privacy.”

“I know it is unorthodox given the public life I have chosen,” she noted. “It’s all a work in progress and I will continue to share what I can as I (and Ben) are comfortable.”

Liberty's arrival was especially meaningful for the couple, who experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss last year.

“I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over," Meghan wrote in an op-ed published in the New York Times in July 2019. "You are not alone."