Meghan McCain shares heartbreaking reason she's keeping her pregnancy private

Two months ago, Meghan McCain shared some happy news with the world via social media — she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their first child.

But since then, “The View” co-host hasn’t offered her fans and followers any updates on her pregnancy. There’s been no sonogram on Instagram and no baby talk on Twitter.

And there won’t be.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old mother-to-be took to social media once more to explain why she plans to keep her pregnancy private.

“People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy,” she wrote in a tweet that she shared as photo on Instagram. “Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible.”

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain then expanded on that in the post's caption, writing that she and her husband have decided to shield their family's private lives "as much as possible."

“I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety,” she continued

Meghan McCain opened up about the backlash she faced on social media following the death of her father, Senator John McCain. Getty Images

And those who follow her shouldn’t expect a change of heart on the subject, considering the heartbreak she’s experienced already.

“A bunch of inhumane jackasses have really ruined so much for so many on social media,” McCain added. “And I learned a lot of hard lessons about cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my Dads cancer fight. It is a shame.”

McCain was very close to her father, who died in 2018 at the age of 81.

But the pain she confronted from her father’s critics is far from the only pain she’s felt since his passing. Last summer, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

"I have love for my child,” she wrote in a New York Times op-ed following the pregnancy loss. “I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over. You are not alone."

I hope you will share my piece in the New York Times @nytopinion with someone who will be helped by it. https://t.co/gU2zfihDWj — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 19, 2019

As she and her husband now look forward to the new joy that lies ahead, McCain hopes her followers will understand their desire for privacy.

“I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week - but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum,” she explained in her post Thursday. “Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.”