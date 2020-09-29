Meghan McCain has her first baby — and gives her a patriotic name

Meghan McCain is celebrating Liberty!

The co-host of "The View" gave birth on Monday to her first child, a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, according to a tweet by the show's official account.

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are celebrating the birth of their first child, a daughter named Liberty. Lou Rocco / ABC via Getty Images

McCain, 35, and husband Ben Domenech, 38, announced her pregnancy on March 22, writing that she was "self-isolating" shortly after the pandemic began.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant," she wrote on Instagram. "Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnant, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all."

The daughter of former Republican presidential nominee John McCain, who died in 2018, did not share any details of her pregnancy for a specific reason.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy," she wrote in a tweet that she also shared on Instagram in May. "Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he’s in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cesspool as much as is possible."

"I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety," she continued.

The birth of McCain's daughter also comes after she revealed last summer that she had a miscarriage.

"I have love for my child,” she wrote in a New York Times op-ed following the pregnancy loss. “I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over. You are not alone."