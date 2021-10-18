Meghan McCain’s daughter, Liberty Sage, celebrated her first trip around the sun with an adorable birthday photoshoot.

In the the pictures that McCain shared to Instagram on Monday, Liberty is seen wearing a flower crown and a pink dress with a 12-month-old milestone pin attached.

McCain, who welcomed Liberty with husband Ben Domenech on September 28, 2020, captioned the post with heart, Statue of Liberty and Liberty Bell emojis.

"Awwwwww,” proud grandmother Cindy McCain wrote in the comments.

Earlier this year, Meghan, a former co-host on "The View," opened up to People about how she goes to Cindy for parenting advice.

"My mom knows every single answer to every baby question, it's crazy," Meghan said. "Liberty had really bad acid reflux and my mom was really helpful with it."

Meghan, who at one point wasn't sure if she wanted to have children, recently described motherhood as "euphoria."

"All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations,” she gushed on Instagram. “Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat — beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner.”

In interview with People, McCain revealed that Liberty is helping her to cope with the loss of her father, the late Senator John McCain. Sen. McCain died after a battle with brain cancer in August 2018.

“It makes me feel really connected to my dad in a way, because this pure love that I had for him I thought I was never going to experience it again and I feel it with Liberty, but like on acid,” she said. “It’s like everything I loved about my dad."

Related Video: