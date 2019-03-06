Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 1:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

It’s obvious the Duchess of Sussex is close to giving birth to her first child but she may have just given another hint at how soon her due date may be!

The former Meghan Markle was asked about her pregnancy during a special Buckingham Palace reception honoring her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

While speaking with Welsh Secretary of State Alun Cairns, the duchess was asked how she was feeling.

“All in good order? I’m sure everyone is asking,” Cairns said.

Meghan reassured him she welcomed the question.

“No, it’s actually very sweet,” Meghan said. “It’s a very nurturing sweet thing to ask. We’re nearly there!”

How close is the Duchess of Sussex to her due date? Meghan Markle shared a hint with a guest at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. AFP/Getty Images

Of course, that's the same answer Meghan gave a well-wisher who greeted her on Christmas Day after she and her husband, Prince Harry, attended church services.

The duchess was more forthcoming a month later when she struck up a conversation with a midwife who greeted her during a visit to Birkenhead, England. Meghan told the woman that she anticipated her baby arriving by the "end of April, early May."

Officially, Kensington Palace has only disclosed that Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their baby "in the spring of 2019."

Whenever the due date, the duchess has not let her pregnancy stop her from her public responsibilities. Her appearance Tuesday at Buckingham Palace was to celebrate the 50th investiture anniversary of her father-in-law, Charles, as the Prince of Wales.

The following morning, she made a surprise appearance on stage at Wembley Arena following a speech her husband gave in honor of "WE Day UK," an initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change.

"I'm now going to try and drag my wife on stage," he told the crowd, which went wild with the news.

Surprise! The Duke of Sussex brings up his wife, Meghan, at the end of a speech Wednesday. Getty Images

Meghan, wearing black skinny jeans and a blue blazer was helped on to stage by Harry, who serves as president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, a charity that champions and funds programs that help connect social purpose ventures led by young leaders around the world.