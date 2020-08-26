The Duchess of Sussex is praising Prince Harry as a feminist role model and a loving and nurturing dad to baby Archie.

The former Meghan Markle sat down with Gloria Steinem ahead of a new documentary coming out all about the activist's life called "The Glorias." During a conversation that revolved mostly around the power that voters have at the polls, they also discussed how feminism intersects with the ideas of femininity and masculinity.

"As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine," the duchess, 39, shared. "And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers."

Steinem, 86, replied, "Well, you can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy."

"Like my husband!" Meghan said. "I love that when he just came in he said, 'You know that I’m a feminist too, right, Gloria?! It's really important to me that you know that.'"

The duchess also spoke about how Prince Harry will be a positive influence on baby Archie, who turned 1 in May.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor with the Rose Garden in the background at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Getty Images

"I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification," she said. "That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women."

Steinem added, "And also that he is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it's OK to be loving and nurturing."

"Well said," Meghan responded. "I know it’ll mean a lot to him when I share that."

This wasn't the first time Meghan has acknowledged Prince Harry's feminism.

Last year, she recalled her feminist awakening as a pre-teen and outlined her global vision of feminism while speaking at a panel at King's College London put on by the Queen's Commonwealth Trust for International Women's Day. She also noted that her vision includes the support of men.

"We must be global feminists and include men and boys,'' she said. "I hope men are part of the conversation. My husband certainly is."