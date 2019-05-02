Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 3:49 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

When the royal baby arrives, he or she is sure to be given plenty of gifts, keepsakes and family treasures — and if it is a "she" that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, welcome to the world, we already know exactly what one of those treasures will look like.

That's because years ago, before the duchess even met Harry, she revealed the one personal possession she intends to hand down to her future daughter.

As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, awaits the birth of her first child, there's a special gift that she's been waiting to pass down for years. DOMINIC LIPINSKI / AFP/Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with Hello! magazine, the then-"Suits" star opened up about the special memento.

"I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she said of the timepiece that sells for nearly $6,000 today. "When I found out 'Suits' had been picked up for our third season — which, at the time, felt like such a milestone — I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version."

The former Meghan Markle can be seen wearing her Cartier watch in this photo from her pre-duchess days, in 2016. George Pimentel / WireImage

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.'" the former Meghan Markle said, adding, "I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

The story behind the watch and that self-empowering inscription are sure to make it a beloved hand-me-down when a little girl comes into her and Prince Harry's life — whether that's just days away or years ahead.

And there's another special connection to the piece for the royal-to-come — it would have been a favorite of grandma's, too.

Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, was known to wear a Cartier Tank watch of her own back in the day.

As for the Duchess of Sussex's timepiece, her daughter (or son!) won't just be able to wear it. He or she will be able to tune into old episodes of "Suits" and watch mom wear it, too.

The former Meghan Markle, seen here with co-star Patrick J. Adams, wore her beloved watch on set while filming "Suits" in 2013. NBC

And the royal children might even spy a few other one-day hand-me-downs on the series.

"We wanted Rachel’s jewelry to feel personal, like family heirlooms," Markle told Hello! of her character in the same interview. "I’ve actually worn my grandmother’s charm bracelet and pearls from my mom on the show."