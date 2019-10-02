Traveling with a 5-month-old baby presents its challenges, so there has been one organizing principle for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during their 10-day family trip to Africa with their son, Archie.

"Oh my goodness, well we're doing well,'' the former Meghan Markle told reporters on Tuesday. "I think the schedule, they've been very kind to me because everything is based around Archie's feed times.

"So it's a full plate, but we're making it work. It's worth it.''

The Duchess of Sussex scheduled her public events in South Africa around her baby son Archie's feeding times. Getty Images

The royal couple has also had to work around Archie's nap times, as he missed their first day out in South Africa because he was all tuckered out and sleeping at their residence.

The little boy his mom calls "Bubba" later joined his parents for a meeting of "Archie and Arch" when they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, last week.

Royal watchers also couldn't help but notice how much the baby boy resembles his father at the same age.

The Duchess of Sussex remained in South Africa for the end of the trip, while Harry also visited three other southern Africa countries, including a solemn visit to Angola in which he retraced his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps in an area that had been cleared of land mines.

With their first family trip since Archie's birth in the spring wrapping up, Meghan reflected on using her platform to bring a focus to women's empowerment and other issues during the journey.

"Well, the Commonwealth is a very diverse place with 53 countries, and so being a part of this family and the platform that comes with that is an incredible responsibility that I take really seriously,'' she said. "Being able to be in Africa, and South Africa, it's my first time being in this country.

"It's been really powerful. (Harry and I are) reuniting today and I miss him so much, but I think for us it's just been a really special trip because you get to see when you're focusing on the causes that are really important to us. You can see the impact is good and it feels meaningful."

Meghan emphasized the importance of education in empowering women during her visit to Johannesburg University on Tuesday.

"Look, it's been very important for a long time to focus on women's and girls' rights and especially their empowerment, so to be able to see this from afar and then now seeing the work that's being done on the ground, I think what's really key is to focus on the work that needs to be done, but also how much incredible work is being done,'' she told reporters. "And to be able to be here to support those people who are here actively working to champion the rights of women and girls."