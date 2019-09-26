The world knows him as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, but his mother has a much simpler name for her baby boy.

Bubba.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with her little Bubba. Toby Melville / Reuters

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, can be heard using the sweet nickname for her 4-month-old son with Prince Harry in a video of their meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, in South Africa on Wednesday.

Archie was so excited for his first public visit that he couldn't contain himself, letting some drool slip out.

"Oh, Bubba!" the former Meghan Markle said before she wiped him clean.

The Royal Family Channel, which is not affiliated with the British royal family, posted video of the adorable encounter, during which Archie also mugged for the cameras.

We know you've all been waiting to see him!



'Busy' #BabyArchie left Desmond Tutu's daughter in hysterics as he made his first appearance in South Africa.



The four-month-old was pictured as the royal couple met human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. pic.twitter.com/E0smk7Tef0 — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 25, 2019

“You like me best, yes!” Tutu-Gxashe said to Archie. “Oh, you like the ladies better, yeah.”

"He likes to flirt," Meghan joked.

Archie also gave Tutu a baby high-five when they first met.

The baby boy was well-behaved in the rest of the meeting with Tutu and his daughter, playing in his mother's lap as they all enjoyed a pleasant visit.

Harry also revealed his nickname for his son. A video of them walking to meet the archbishop posted on the couple's Instagram stories showed him saying, "You're going to meet Arch, Arch."

"Arch meets Archie!" the couple captioned a photo of the meeting on Instagram.

Royal watchers also couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance Archie bears to his father from when Prince Harry was an infant in the arms of his mother, Princess Diana.

Archie made his first appearance on the third day of the family's 10-day visit to Africa. He and Meghan will hang back in South Africa while Harry travels to Botswana, Angola and Malawi during the rest of the trip.