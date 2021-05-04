Meghan Markle is releasing her 1st children's book, inspired by Harry and Archie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has authored a children's book, which was inspired by seeing the bond between Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

The book, which comes out on June 8, is called "The Bench" and depicts the bond between fathers and sons through the eyes of a mother, according to a release by publisher Random House Children's Books.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has authored her first children's book, inspired by Prince Harry and their son, Archie. Random House

The illustrations are by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, and the former Meghan Markle will narrate the audiobook edition.

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. · Sign up for the weekly TODAY Parents Newsletter!

A "diverse group of fathers and sons" are depicted in the book and illustrated by Robinson's watercolor artwork in "moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort," according to the release.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born," said the duchess, who is pregnant with the couple's second child. “That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

"My hope is that 'The Bench' resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."

The royal couple are back together at their home in California after Harry returned from London, where he spent time with family for the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at 99 last month.

Meghan did not attend the funeral, which marked Harry's first time back with the royal family since the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Related video: