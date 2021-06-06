Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle just became parents for the second time — and parents of a baby girl for the very first time.

On Sunday, the two announced their happy news with the world that on Friday, they welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz," a statement from the couple shared, adding, "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

What is the significance of Lilibet?

As for her first name, although many royal watchers know this is a nod to Queen Elizabeth, whose nickname is Lilibet. Used by close family, Lilibet is a nickname the queen received when she was young because she couldn't pronounce her own name. Prince Philip was known to use this term of endearment in his letters to her and about her, once writing to the Queen Mother, “Cherish Lilibet? I wonder if that word is enough to express what is in me.”

As for her middle name, as many royal watchers had hoped, the couple paid tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, for a portion of it, just as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did with their daughter, Princess Charlotte, who has Diana as one of her middle names.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," a statement from the couple explained. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

Lili's last name should sound familiar to followers of the famous family. Not only is it shared with her big brother, Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie, 2, it’s also used by some other descendants of their great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Harry and a pregnant Meghan pose with son Archie in a portrait taken in March of this year. Misan Harriman / The Duke and Duchess of Sussex via Getty Images

Speaking of the monarch, Lili is the queen’s 11th great-grandchild, and she’s the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles.

As for any other information, it could be some time before the public knows more about the new bundle of joy. After all, Harry and Meghan have been protective of son Archie’s privacy since his birth in May of 2019.

Though Harry and Meghan have stepped down as working members of the royal family and moved to the United States to start a new life in California, both of their children, as well as Harry himself, remain in the line of succession to the British throne.

Harry is currently sixth in line, behind father Prince Charles, brother Prince William, nephew Prince George, niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince Louis. That makes Archie seventh and his little sister eighth.

The newborn’s arrival is just the latest in a royal-family baby boom this year. In February, Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named August. And in March, another cousin, Zara Tindell, welcomed her third child, son Lucas.

On Sunday, Harry and Meghan thanked their fans for their support.

A statement from them said, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

On the website for Archwell, they added, “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe."