Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say time with Archie is 'really special'

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are enjoying spending extra time at home in California with their son, Archie, and celebrating every milestone.

While the couple, who stepped backed from their royal duties earlier this year, are used to a packed schedule of traveling and charity work, they're finding joy in the private time they spend as a family with Archie, 17 months.

"All things considered, everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing, and for us, we are just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special," the former Meghan Markle said during a special episode of TIME100 Talks that was live-streamed Tuesday afternoon.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Harry also echoed his wife's sentiments.

"There’s a lot of stuff to be focused on, a lot of work, but as Meghan said, this is an opportunity to spend more time as a family than we probably would otherwise," he said.

The couple served as moderators for the two-hour event, which focused on the theme of creating a better digital world. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off the event by answering questions from TIME's editor in chief, Edward Felsenthal, they then took over the reins and interviewed researchers and technologists about how to create a safer digital experience.

The interviewees included Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is married to Markle's friend Serena Williams, and Tristan Harris, who was featured in the recent Netflix documentary "The Social Dilemma."

"What is happening in the online world is affecting the world. It is not restricted to certain platforms or certain social media conversations or groups," Harry said. "This is a global crisis — a global crisis of hate, a global crisis of misinformation and a global health crisis."