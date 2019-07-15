Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may be royalty — but she still manages to be relatable.

After the former Meghan Markle, 37, walked the red carpet at the “Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday night, fans took to social media to applaud the new mom for looking so real. (The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended "The Lion King" premiere in London on July 14. Niklas Halle'n / Getty Images

“Meghan looks like a woman who gave birth two months ago, and not only embraces her post pregnancy body, but also loves it too,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Meghan looks like a woman who gave birth two months ago, and not only embraces her post pregnancy body, but also loves it too. ❤#MeghanAndHarry #MeghanMarkle #lionkingpremiere pic.twitter.com/pBHWSxSLlf — Anne Boleyn (@TudorChick1501) July 14, 2019

Added another, “You know what i really appreciate? meghan markle doing these public appearances so soon after having archie and not hiding her body. good on her.”

you know what i really appreciate? meghan markle doing these public appearances so soon after having archie and not hiding her body. good on her. — lauren (@laurter23_) July 13, 2019

A third admirer shared a photo from the duchess’s appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Champions in London on Saturday, and noted, “So refreshing to see Meghan Markle embracing her post body.”

So refreshing to see Meghan Markle embracing her post baby body and is in no rush to get her pre baby body back

It's important to feel happy within yourself and your weight shouldn't determine your happiness#Wimbledon #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/jKEUs7EMV2 — Chloe (@_chloehx_) July 13, 2019

But the royal’s figure isn’t the only thing grabbing headlines. She and Beyoncé met in person at "The Lion King" event — and their embrace was caught on camera, sending the internet into a frenzy. The "Suits" alum and Harry, 34, also chatted with Jay-Z.

The duchess was previously praised for showing off her postpartum figure in her first official family photos with Harry, 34, and a 2-day-old Archie in May.

As one Instagram user gushed, “I hope this makes people more aware that it’s normal to still look pregnant after giving birth. She looks gorgeous!”