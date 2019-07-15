Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may be royalty — but she still manages to be relatable.
After the former Meghan Markle, 37, walked the red carpet at the “Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday night, fans took to social media to applaud the new mom for looking so real. (The duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.)
“Meghan looks like a woman who gave birth two months ago, and not only embraces her post pregnancy body, but also loves it too,” wrote one fan on Twitter.
Added another, “You know what i really appreciate? meghan markle doing these public appearances so soon after having archie and not hiding her body. good on her.”
A third admirer shared a photo from the duchess’s appearance at the Wimbledon Tennis Champions in London on Saturday, and noted, “So refreshing to see Meghan Markle embracing her post body.”
But the royal’s figure isn’t the only thing grabbing headlines. She and Beyoncé met in person at "The Lion King" event — and their embrace was caught on camera, sending the internet into a frenzy. The "Suits" alum and Harry, 34, also chatted with Jay-Z.
The duchess was previously praised for showing off her postpartum figure in her first official family photos with Harry, 34, and a 2-day-old Archie in May.
As one Instagram user gushed, “I hope this makes people more aware that it’s normal to still look pregnant after giving birth. She looks gorgeous!”