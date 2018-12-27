Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

All eyes were on the royal family as they took their annual stroll to church at the queen's Sandringham estate on Christmas Day — though this year, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stole the spotlight a bit as she gave royal watchers another look at her baby bump.

And as it turns out, she had a special treat for royal listeners that day, too.

A video taken of the duchess greeting well-wishers alongside her husband, Prince Harry, reveals what she said when one woman asked her if she was excited about the upcoming arrival.

"We're nearly there," the duchess said with a smile as she laid a hand across her bump.

While that's not exactly a due date announcement, it could be a hint.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to well-wishers after attending Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate on December 25, 2018 in King's Lynn, England. Getty Images

When Kensington Palace announced the happy news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first child, the only time frame offered was that the baby is due "in the spring of 2019." Since the first day of spring is almost three months away, "nearly there" seems to indicate that early spring is a better bet than late for the royal-on-the-way.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Frank Augstein / AP

But, ultimately, just like the question of how many babies the former Meghan Markle is expecting , it's all guesswork for fans.

Still, no matter when the little one is estimated to arrive, it's clear that mom is already focused on the pregnancy finish line.

Just one week before her Christmas comment, she visited the Royal Variety Charity's Brinsworth House and told one of the residents that she was doing "very good," and added that she was also "very pregnant."