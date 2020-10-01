Meghan Markle gives update on 1-year-old son Archie: 'He keeps us on our toes'

Like many parents with a toddler, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly have their hands full.

During a video interview with Britain's Evening Standard newspaper, the couple gave a brief update on how their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is doing.

"We’re very lucky with our little one. He’s just so busy, he’s all over the place," the former Meghan Markle said.

As she smiled proudly, the 39-year-old went on to talk a bit about her son, who turned 1 in May.

"He's just amazing. He keeps us on our toes, but we’re really just so lucky," she said, beaming.

After gushing over Archie for a moment, the couple went on to discuss their new campaign to help end structural racism in Britain. Just in time for the country's Black History Month (BHM), the duke and duchess revealed their list of BHM NextGen Trailblazers, a group of people who have contributed to British society and have challenged prejudice.

Prince Harry said he believes this is an "exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture" and said he encourages everyone to educate themselves on diversity issues to help create a sense of community.

When asked about her views on the Black Lives Matters protests, the duchess admitted that it has been a challenging time for everyone but offered a hopeful statement.

"It's a different movement. I think the impetus is from a place of recognizing equality. And if you just go back to its ground level of that, then I don't think there's anything controversial about it," she said.

The couple spent several minutes discussing some pretty heavy topics but one of their dogs offered a moment of levity when he unexpectedly ran into the frame and hopped up on the couch with them. After laughing, the couple began petting the cute pup and went on with the conversation.

It's not the first time their pets have stolen the show, either. In August, both dogs wanted some attention while the duchess sat down for a conversation with activist Gloria Steinem.

Maybe Archie will pop into the frame next!