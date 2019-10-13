Megan Fox shared some adorable photos with her kids on Instagram this weekend, and they're enough to make any parent smile with acknowledgement.

The "Jangsa-ri 9.15" actress took to the social media platform Saturday evening with some sweet snaps posing with her husband Brian Austin Green and their three kids, Journey, 3, Bodhi, 5, and Noah, 7. She also took a moment to lament a common parental problem.

"Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun," she wrote, "but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face??"

The answer, it seems, is no. In the first photo, she nailed two out of three: Bodhi (dressed as a skeleton) is grinning big and Noah is offering a soft smile. Little Journey, however (who is donning a dinosaur costume) is holding up food and closing his eyes after a long day of fun.

In the second photo, she didn't fare much better: she and Brian are smiling at the camera, but they are the only ones doing so. Noah, who is wearing a witch costume and neon pink wig, is staring at the camera with a serious expression. Bodhi is making a silly open-mouthed face. And Journey is looking off into the distance. By the final photo, everyone is looking at the camera, but "semi normal faces" are still missing in action.

Still, judging from the silly faces and creative costumes, it looks like they had a fun day together.

And while Fox doesn't share many photos of her family with fans, she does talk about her experience being a mom.

Just last month, the mother of three explained that her oldest son, Noah, already designs dresses and wears them — and he doesn't care if other kids his age have a problem with that.

"He designs, he draws outfits," Fox explained during a visit to "The Talk." "He's very talented. But he's still 6, so when I do fittings ... like I did one recently, and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on. He kept draping it in a way where he was like, 'If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper.' And I was like, 'That is great. That's not what we're going for this time, but maybe next time.'"

"He likes to wear dresses sometimes and I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses' or 'Boy don't wear pink.' And so, we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident, no matter what anyone else says."

Last year, Fox's three sons looked equally adorable dressing up for Halloween: they dressed as a unicorn, a zombie cheerleader and Gekko from "PJ Masks."

We can't wait to see if they debut any more sweet family photos for the holidays!