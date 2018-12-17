Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Rebecca Dube

Actress Megan Fox and her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, try not to go overboard with Christmas presents for their three sons; instead, the “Legend of the Lost” host told TODAY that she looks for presents that reflect each of her children’s distinct personalities.

For her oldest, age 6, Fox wants to nurture his dreams of becoming a fashion designer. Fox and Green have been criticized for letting Noah wear long hair and dresses — but Fox said she has no regrets about letting her son wear what he likes and encouraging his passions.

Proud mama Megan Fox, host of the Travel Channel series "Legends of the Lost," on Halloween in her Hogwarts robes with her three sons -- a unicorn, a zombie cheerleader and Gekko from "PJ Masks." Courtesy Megan Fox

“I let my kids wear what they want!" Fox told TODAY Parents. "He has the potential to be an incredible artist. He could be a Pablo Picasso — I’m not going to squash his vibrant, beautiful mind!”

So this Christmas she’s looking for a sewing machine for her budding 6-year-old clothing designer.

Kids' sewing machine

She hasn’t picked out the perfect one yet, so in case you’ve got a child with a passion for fashion, here are some options with promising reviews on Amazon.

Singer Start Sewing Machine for Beginners, $89 (usually $160), Amazon

With six built-in stitches and a lightweight build, this machine was made specifically for beginners. Sample review: "I love the smooth action, the small size, and ease of use.... A truly great basic sewing machine."

Janome Basic 10-Stitch Portable Sewing Machine, $55, Amazon

This machine features threading diagrams and a finger guard to help younger aspiring designers learn safely. Sample review: "This is a very basic machine but it offers almost everything a child needs to learn to use a sewing machine, EXCEPT a light!"

And it comes in eight color combinations.

Brother XM2701 Sewing Machine, $180, Amazon

An upgrade from a truly beginner sewing machine, this one features 27 unique stitches and six sewing feet. It also includes an instructional DVD. Sample review: "I purchased this machine so that my 8-year-old daughter and I could learn to sew together. PROS: easy to use, lots of functionality, quiet."

Paw Patrol

For Fox’s middle son, Bodhi, age 4, it’s all about Paw Patrol. As the mother of a 5-year-old who still loves Paw Patrol, let me help you out here, Meghan.

Paw Patrol Lookout Tower, $89 (usually $100), Amazon

The tall Lookout Tower was a splurge Hanukkah present that has absolutely been worth it in the amount of delight it has brought to my son. The footprint isn't too big for a small apartment, and the elevator really works.

Other Paw Patrol items that have stood up to my boys' rough play:

Paw Patrol Paw Patroller, $36 (usually $60), Amazon

This truck seems endlessly fascinating to kids for reasons I cannot fully explain.

Paw Patrol Sea Patroller, $60, Amazon

The Sea Patroller has wheels AND a crane. So yeah, it's pretty much the coolest.

Dinosaurs

Last but not least, Fox’s toddler son Journey, age 2, loves dinosaurs. Say no more, we’ve got this one.

Haktoys Jurassic Dinosaur Bubble Gun Shooter, $11, Amazon

My kids have had a few of these bubble-blowing contraptions and they never fail to delight. Bubbles on demand is the toddler equivalent of a new car in the driveway wrapped in a big red bow. The key phrase in this product description is "Sound-free." Quiet bubbles are what you need. TRUST ME, the models with automated music will challenge your sanity, and you don't need that in your life.

